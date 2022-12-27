Speaker NA visits mausoleum of martyrs at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

(@FahadShabbir)

GAHRI KHUDA BUX BHUTTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, on the occasion of the 15th death anniversary of slain PPP Chairperson Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He laid a floral wreath at the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and offered Fateha for "Isal-i- Sawab".

Raja Pervez was flanked by Sindh minister Saeed Ghani, MNA Ramesh Lal, General Secretary PPP Sindh Waqar Mehdi, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Commissioner Larkana Division Inamullah Ghanwar Ali Leghari, DIG Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, DC Larkana, SSP Larkana, leaders and workers of PPP and others.

Speaker Raja Ashraf also placed a floral wreath at the grave of the founding PPP Chairman and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered Fateha.

Later, he also visited the graves of the former PPP Chairperson and First Lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat (late) Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Mir Murtaza Bhutto, late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The NA speaker also recorded his impressions and views in the visitors' book placed at the mausoleum of the martyrs of the Bhutto family.