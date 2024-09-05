Speaker NA Warns All Principal Accounting Officers To Take House Serious
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday warned the principal accounting officers of all ministries to take parliament seriously otherwise a resolution would be passed against those secretaries who were not taking this august House seriously.
While expressing displeasure for not provision of timely written reply to a question raised by Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, the Speaker said that despite a lapse of around one month, the ministry failed to provide answer to the question.
He summoned the Secretary of Water Resources to inquire about the delay in the written response to the question.
