Open Menu

Speaker NA Warns All Principal Accounting Officers To Take House Serious

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Speaker NA warns all principal accounting officers to take house serious

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday warned the principal accounting officers of all ministries to take parliament seriously otherwise a resolution would be passed against those secretaries who were not taking this august House seriously.

While expressing displeasure for not provision of timely written reply to a question raised by Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, the Speaker said that despite a lapse of around one month, the ministry failed to provide answer to the question.

He summoned the Secretary of Water Resources to inquire about the delay in the written response to the question.

APP/raz-zah

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly Water Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq August All

Recent Stories

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

1 minute ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

16 minutes ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

5 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

17 hours ago
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

17 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

17 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

17 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

17 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

17 hours ago
 IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan