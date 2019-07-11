UrduPoint.com
Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Deputy Speaker Sympathise With Train Accident Victims

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:19 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a train accident of Akbar Express at Walhar Railway Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a train accident of Akbar Express at Walhar Railway Station.

In his separate condolence messages,expressing their sympathy with the families of victims, both the speaker and his deputy prayed for the departed soul of the deceased and also for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

They said strict action should be taken against the persons involved in that tragedy to overcome the issues in the future.

