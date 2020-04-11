UrduPoint.com
Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Directs For Making Video Conferencing Arrangements For Holding Of Committee Meetings

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has directed for making special arrangements for holding of meetings of committees of National Assembly through video conferencing.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has directed for making special arrangements for holding of meetings of committees of National Assembly through video conferencing.

The decision of the Speaker came in order to initially make the non-legislative business of the National Assembly functional.

This decision would facilitate the Standing Committees, Public Accounts Committee, Parliamentary and Special Committees to hold meetings through video conferencing, said a press release here on Saturday.�The Information Technology (IT) Wing of the National Assembly Secretariat has been mandated to provide video conferencing facilities in committee rooms of the Parliament house.�The decision of holding meeting through video conferencing had been taken in view of threat of spread of corona virus.

