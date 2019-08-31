Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser grieves over loss of lives in Kohistan jeep incident

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a mishap where a jeep fell into a stream after a bridge collapsed at Tehsil Kundian of upper Kohistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a mishap where a jeep fell into a stream after a bridge collapsed at Tehsil Kundian of upper Kohistan

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Qaiser prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

He directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration and all other relevant departments to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the victims.