ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday inaugurated "Common Man's Gallery" in the National Assembly hall and counter at the Parliament House reception to give access to the general public to witness the proceedings of the National Assembly sessions.

The initiative will allow any Pakistani to witness session of the National Assembly after acquiring a gallery pass by showing his identity card issued by National Database and Registration Authority.

The initiative will help people come into contact with their public representatives.

However, nobody would be allowed to take mobile phones, cameras, recording devices, tape recorders, umbrellas, sticks, weapons and books to the National Assembly.