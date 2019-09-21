UrduPoint.com
Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Leaves For Kazakhstan

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 04:34 PM

The Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser left for Kazakhstan to participate in the 4th Meeting of the Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments from September 23 - 25, 2019 in Nur Sultan (Astana)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) The Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser left for Kazakhstan to participate in the 4th Meeting of the Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments from September 23 - 25, 2019 in Nur Sultan (Astana).The Forum will be attended by the Heads of Parliaments from 84 European and Asian countries and the Heads of 16 International and Inter-Parliamentary Organizations.The Speaker National Assembly will present Pakistan's stance towards Greater Eurasia and highlight the hindrances in development of the South Asian region particularly in wake of the ongoing Indian aggression in the Occupied Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and both sides of the Line of Control.

Besides, the Speaker will also hold bilateral meetings with the head of Parliaments of friendly countries to condemn the Indian atrocities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its impact on the region.The high level meeting has been organized under the theme of "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue.

Trust, Partnership" The key objective is the full realization of the integration potential of Greater Eurasia, including through the development of transport and transit infrastructure, increasing mutual trade, expanding industrial and innovative cooperation the arrival of a "moment of Eurasia," a unique combination of international political and economic circumstances.

