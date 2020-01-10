Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser takes notice of officials' absence in House

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday took notice of absence of the representatives from the Interior Ministry in the House during the question hour and non-reply of the questions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday took notice of absence of the representatives from the Interior Ministry in the House during the question hour and non-reply of the questions.

At the outset of question hour, PPPP MNA Naveed Qamar raised objection that answers of several questions related to Ministry of Interior had not been received.

He said that this showed non-seriousness towards Parliament as someone from the Ministry of Interior should have been present in the House to respond.

His arguments convinced the Speaker National Assembly who directed the Secretariat to summon Secretary Interior in his chamber soon after theproceedings.

He also asked Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Minister Asad Umar to talk with Minister for Interior for his presence in the House and reply to the questions addressed to the ministry.