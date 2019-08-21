UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House.

Both the leaders discussed in detail the prevailing situation of Indian held Kashmir and the development emerging due to change in status of the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) by the Indian government.

It was decided in the meeting that joint parliamentary delegations would be sent to different countries of the World to highlight the Kashmir issue and raise awareness about the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupied forces in the IoK.

The joint delegations would comprise of the members of both Houses and representatives of Kashmiris and will hold meetings with the international parliamentarians, parliamentary bodies and human right organizations across the world.

India National Assembly Senate Occupied Kashmir World Parliament Government Sadiq Sanjrani

