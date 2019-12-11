Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed matters related to legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed matters related to legislation.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Planning Asad Umer, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati and State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan.