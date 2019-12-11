UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker National Assembly Asad QaiSpeaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser And Leader Of The House In Senate Shibli Faraz Called On Prime Minister Imran Khan Herser , Senate's House Leader Call On PM

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:13 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad QaiSpeaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz called on Prime Minister Imran Khan herser , Senate's house leader call on PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed matters related to legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed matters related to legislation.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Planning Asad Umer, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati and State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Defence Minister

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Ancelotti's reign ends amid feuding as Napoli turn ..

6 minutes ago

LDA Avenue-I affectees got PLs worth Rs 4.5 billio ..

6 minutes ago

White Helmets Increasing Presence In Idlib, Provoc ..

6 minutes ago

Pb govt to pay salary, pension to Christian employ ..

6 minutes ago

Industrial robots generate enormous new job opport ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.