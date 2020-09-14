UrduPoint.com
Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir Announces Six Members As Panel Of Presiding Officers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:44 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir announces six members as Panel of presiding officers

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir Monday announced the names of six members as Panel of presiding officers for 26th session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir Monday announced the Names of six members as Panel of presiding officers for 26th session.

In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, the Speaker announced the names of MNAs Amjid Ali Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Munaza Hassan, Imran Khattak, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Ghulam Mustafa Shah.

These members shall chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

