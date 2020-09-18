Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that Pakistani diplomats must expose Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that Pakistani diplomats must expose Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed these views while talking to Pakistan's ambassador designate to Austria Aftab Ahmad Khokhar, who called on him at Parliament House.

The Speaker said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Austria which were based on the commonality of views and mutual respect.

He said that the European countries like Austria need to be made sensitive regarding human rights violations in IIOJK. He said that there was a dire need to focus on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as Pakistan had great potential in the field of agriculture and energy.

He also stressed on the need to make special efforts to facilitate Pakistani students in Austria.

The Speaker urged the ambassador designate to utilize his experience and lead the team in the best interest of the country.

He said that building trade relations between Pakistan and Austria would reap socio-economic benefits for the country.

Ambassador designate to Austria Aftab Ahmad Khokhar resolved to make all out efforts and focus on trade, energy and education sector.

He also assured the Speaker that building soft image of the country would be his priority.