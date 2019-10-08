Speaker National Assembly calls for international support to end miseries of Kashmiris

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday stressed upon the international community to assert diplomatic pressure on India to end oppression against the innocent Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday stressed upon the international community to assert diplomatic pressure on India to end oppression against the innocent Kashmiri people.

He said that 64 day long lockdown in the Kashmir valley had turned it into the largest human jail depriving innocent Kashmiris of the basic necessities, medical treatment and means of communication. The Speaker said this in separate meetings with Ambassadors of Japan and Portugal who called on him at Parliament House While talking to Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda, the Speaker said that oppressive regime of India had put entire valley into siege and people were subjected to worst human rights abuses. He stressed for Japanese support in that regard. The Speaker said that Pakistan valued its historic relationship with Japan and wanted to further diversify it through enhancing parliamentary and economic cooperation. He said that both the countries could collaborate in diverse sectors especially tourism sector. He said that Pakistan houses ancient Ghandara civilization which was greatly revered by Japanese people. He also asked the Japanese Ambassador to arrange interaction between business communities of both sides to explore opportunities for future cooperation. He also thanked Japanese support for infrastructure development and social uplift in Pakistan.

Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda said that his government also attached immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and wanted their further intensification through enhancing parliamentary and economic cooperation. He assured the Speaker that his government was keenly observing the tension in the region and strongly supports stance of Pakistan on resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Resolutions and aspiration of Kashmiri people. He informed that Japanese investors were pondering to invest in automobile and power sectors.

The ambassador expressing his interest in Ghandara civilization, said that Japan was planning to hold an exhibition on Ghandara civilization in year 2022 in Japan to mark 70 years of Japan-Pakistan diplomatic relations. He said that tourism sector in Pakistan had been developed and Japanese tourists were keen to visit Pakistan.

Later, the Speaker talking to the Ambassador of Portugal Paulo Neves Pocinho appreciated the upgradation of the Portuguese Mission in Islamabad which evidently showed importance it attached to Pakistan. He said that Pakistan also attached immense significance to its relations with Portugal as it had always been supportive of Pakistan in EU and other international parliamentary forums. He also asked the Portuguese Ambassador to take up the issue of Human Rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir in EU since Portugal was a proponent of human rights. He said that the existing relations should be further cemented through enhancing parliamentary contacts and cooperation. The Speaker also asked the Ambassador to arrange interaction between business communities from Pakistan and Portugal to enhance trade and economic ties.

Ambassador of Portugal Paulo Neves Pocinho thanked Speaker for his kind remarks. He said that his country would certainly support Pakistan in international fora for resolution of Kashmir through peaceful means and in accordance with UN resolution. He said that Pakistan was an important friend of Portugal and would like to further enhance its parliamentary and business ties. He said that Pakistan was rich in tourism and Portugal would share its experiences in tourism industry. He said that after 2008 financial crunch, the tourism Industry played a supportive role in revival of Portuguese economy. He assured the Speaker for arranging a business moot in Pakistan for exploring business opportunities.