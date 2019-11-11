Speaker National Assembly calls immediate meeting to discuss locusts attack on crops

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday called an urgent meeting to discuss the issue of locusts (known as Tiddi Dal) attack on crops in Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday called an urgent meeting to discuss the issue of locusts (known as Tiddi Dal) attack on crops in Sindh province.

Responding to concerns highlighted by the members from Sindh in National Assembly, he said, "the members of sub-committee on agriculture, relevant secretaries and Federal minister should attend the meeting on 11 am tomorrow (November 12) to discuss the locusts attack and options to overcome it." State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that the Minister for Agriculture would brief the house in details after taking into confidence the provincial government.

He said that the government was determined to work for the uplift of the agriculture in the country.

"We are determined to address the concerns of our farmers as they are the backbone of the country's economy," he added.

Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur apprised the National Assembly that 40 percent crops in his area had been damaged due to attack of locusts. He asked the government to take notice otherwise situation would become worst.

He said that plant protection department should be asked to spray the crops to avert further damage in the area.

Earlier, Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan asked the Speaker National Assembly to take immediate notice of the situation. He said that 70 percent member of the National Assembly belonged to agriculture sector and their concerns should be addressed.