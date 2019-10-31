Speaker National Assembly condole over train tragedy

(@imziishan)

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Thursday expressed their deep anguish and grief over the loss of precious lives in fire incident in Tezgam Express

Expressing their condolences with the families of the deceased, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker said that they were shocked to learn the news of that tragic incident.

They said that whole nation stood with the bereaved families at that time of sorrow and distress. They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. They also prayed for early recovery of the injured and asked the Punjab provincial government to provide best possible medical treatment to the injured.