Speaker National Assembly congratulates Lt Gen Nigar Johar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has congratulated Major General Nigar Johar on her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General and for assuming the post of Surgeon General, being the first lady attaining such rank and position.

In a message to Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar who hails from District Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Speaker said that he was heartened to learn the news of her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General.

He said that her promotion to Lieutenant General was a matter of pride not only for the women of district Swabi but also for women across the country.

He said that her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General and the appointment of Pakistani woman as Surgeon General was a reflection of the fact that Pakistani women were extremely talented and have demonstrated their skills and abilities in all walks of life.

The Speaker said that the present government believed in gender equality and had taken various steps on priority basis to empower women and provide them equal opportunities in all fields.

He prayed to the Almighty to grant success to Lieutenant General Nigar Johar in her future endeavors.