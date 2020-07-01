UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker National Assembly Congratulates Lt Gen Nigar Johar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:16 AM

Speaker National Assembly congratulates Lt Gen Nigar Johar

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has congratulated Major General Nigar Johar on her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General and for assuming the post of Surgeon General, being the first lady attaining such rank and position

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has congratulated Major General Nigar Johar on her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General and for assuming the post of Surgeon General, being the first lady attaining such rank and position.

In a message to Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar who hails from District Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Speaker said that he was heartened to learn the news of her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General.

He said that her promotion to Lieutenant General was a matter of pride not only for the women of district Swabi but also for women across the country.

He said that her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General and the appointment of Pakistani woman as Surgeon General was a reflection of the fact that Pakistani women were extremely talented and have demonstrated their skills and abilities in all walks of life.

The Speaker said that the present government believed in gender equality and had taken various steps on priority basis to empower women and provide them equal opportunities in all fields.

He prayed to the Almighty to grant success to Lieutenant General Nigar Johar in her future endeavors.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swabi Women Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

1 hour ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

4 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.