UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker National Assembly, Deputy Speaker Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Aircraft Crash

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:49 PM

Speaker National Assembly, Deputy Speaker grieved over loss of lives in aircraft crash

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri have expressed grief over the loss of lives in a crash of army aircraft in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri have expressed grief over the loss of lives in a crash of army aircraft in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

In a message of condolence, they prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

They said the injured in the accident should be given best possible medical treatment.

Related Topics

Accident Injured National Assembly Army Rawalpindi Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Malaysian officials

5 minutes ago

UAE delegation visit to Japan opens avenues for en ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan Mango Festival held in Guangzhou, China

41 seconds ago

Zafar Ali Shah promoted to BS-21

43 seconds ago

Ijaz Alam grieved at loss of lives in plane crash

45 seconds ago

Sadiq Sanjrani grieved over loss of lives in army ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.