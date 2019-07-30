Speaker National Assembly, Deputy Speaker grieved over loss of lives in aircraft crash

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri have expressed grief over the loss of lives in a crash of army aircraft in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri have expressed grief over the loss of lives in a crash of army aircraft in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

In a message of condolence, they prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

They said the injured in the accident should be given best possible medical treatment.