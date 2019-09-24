Speaker National Assembly, Deputy Speaker grieved over loss of lives in earthquake

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in earthquake affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in earthquake affected areas.

In a message, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker sympathized with the affected families.

"We share the grief of affectees of the earthquake."They directed the disaster management authorities to provide immediate aid to the earthquake victims.

They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.