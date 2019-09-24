UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker National Assembly, Deputy Speaker Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Earthquake

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:38 PM

Speaker National Assembly, Deputy Speaker grieved over loss of lives in earthquake

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in earthquake affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in earthquake affected areas.

In a message, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker sympathized with the affected families.

"We share the grief of affectees of the earthquake."They directed the disaster management authorities to provide immediate aid to the earthquake victims.

They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

National Assembly Earthquake Share

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

7 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.