UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker National Assembly Directs IG For Action Against Siddiqui's Cuffing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 08:35 PM

Speaker National Assembly directs IG for action against Siddiqui's cuffing

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has instructed IG Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar to take stern action against those officials who put handcuff to Irfan Siddiqui

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has instructed IG Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar to take stern action against those officials who put handcuff to Irfan Siddiqui.On Monday , the Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and IG Islamabad called on Speaker National Assembly at his chamber.The Interior Minister apprised him the government' s point of view on the arrest of advisor to former prime minister, Irfan Siddiqui , whereas IG Police presented the reports on the occurrence.

The speaker said on the occasion that disciplinary action n should be taken against those [police personnel who were behind the handcuffing the senior journalist, Siddiqui .

He said that the police reforms are necessary to avoid such incidents in future.Prime Minister Imran Khan also showed his displeasure and took notice of the arrest .The Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Information , Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Irfan Siddiqui was made victim of such legal bottlenecks , which Imran is working for their removal .

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Police Interior Minister Irfan Siddiqui Firdous Ashiq Awan Chamber Government IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

India's skipper Kohli rubbishes rift with star Sha ..

43 seconds ago

Local authorities launches operation against quack ..

3 minutes ago

Four contractors booked in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

BISP to facilitate welfare program for education

3 minutes ago

England chief Giles says Test Championship could l ..

3 minutes ago

Ten killed, 29 injured during recent torrential ra ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.