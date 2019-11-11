Speaker National Assembly directs ministries to resolve funding issues of erstwhile FATA

(@imziishan)

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Monday directed holding of meeting of relevant ministries to resolve the issues related to funding of projects in districts of erstwhile federally administered tribal areas now merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Speaker gave the direction after member National Assembly from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar during session of the assembly raised the issue of scholarships and seats in medical colleges for students of tribal areas. He expressed concern over decrease in seats for students of border areas.

He sought compensation for traders whose shops in Miranshah bazaar were destroyed in the action against terrorism.

Mohsin said the Federal government had pledged Rs 100 billion every year for tribal areas but only Rs 38 billion were spent and seemingly rest of the amount was diverted somewhere else.

The Speaker asked Minister for Communications Murad Saeed to hold a meeting of relevant ministries in the next two days to sort out the issues pointed out by Mohsin Dawar.