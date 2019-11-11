UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker National Assembly Directs Ministries To Resolve Funding Issues Of Erstwhile FATA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:39 PM

Speaker National Assembly directs ministries to resolve funding issues of erstwhile FATA

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Monday directed holding of meeting of relevant ministries to resolve the issues related to funding of projects in districts of erstwhile federally administered tribal areas now merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Monday directed holding of meeting of relevant ministries to resolve the issues related to funding of projects in districts of erstwhile federally administered tribal areas now merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Speaker gave the direction after member National Assembly from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar during session of the assembly raised the issue of scholarships and seats in medical colleges for students of tribal areas. He expressed concern over decrease in seats for students of border areas.

He sought compensation for traders whose shops in Miranshah bazaar were destroyed in the action against terrorism.

Mohsin said the Federal government had pledged Rs 100 billion every year for tribal areas but only Rs 38 billion were spent and seemingly rest of the amount was diverted somewhere else.

The Speaker asked Minister for Communications Murad Saeed to hold a meeting of relevant ministries in the next two days to sort out the issues pointed out by Mohsin Dawar.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Miranshah Border From Government Billion Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Speaker emphasizes need to polish youth technical ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan can earn huge foreign exchange from touri ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court issues notice to Ghulam Sarwa ..

2 minutes ago

Govt provides best medical facilities to Nawaz Sha ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notices to respondents over a ..

8 minutes ago

Rickshaw driver dies in Khuzdar road mishap

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.