UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker National Assembly, Fakhar Imam Discuss Worsening Situation In Indian Occupied Kashmir

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:51 PM

Speaker National Assembly, Fakhar Imam discuss worsening situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam here on Monday met with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and held a detailed discussion on the worsening situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India's decision to end independent status of the occupied state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam here on Monday met with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and held a detailed discussion on the worsening situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India's decision to end independent status of the occupied state.

The Speaker said the Parliament's Committee on Kashmir should highlight before the international community, the human rights violations by India in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a press release.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on ways to make the Kashmir committee more effective.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said India could not deny Kashmiris the right to self determination with ruthless oppression and cruelty.

The Speaker strongly condemned the use of cluster bombs by India on the civilian population living along the Line of Control (LoC).

Asad Qaiser said the people of Pakistan and elected Parliament had expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Parliament Jammu

Recent Stories

Escalating LOC tension harms citizens on both side ..

3 minutes ago

Intermediate Science books can now be accessed via ..

9 minutes ago

Realme Continues to “Dare to Leap” with Worldw ..

9 minutes ago

Alhamra theatre festival concludes

57 seconds ago

Iran seals military deal with Russia

59 seconds ago

Kashmir runs in blood of every Pakistani: Dr Firdo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.