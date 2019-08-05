Speaker National Assembly, Fakhar Imam discuss worsening situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam here on Monday met with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and held a detailed discussion on the worsening situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India's decision to end independent status of the occupied state

The Speaker said the Parliament's Committee on Kashmir should highlight before the international community, the human rights violations by India in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a press release.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on ways to make the Kashmir committee more effective.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said India could not deny Kashmiris the right to self determination with ruthless oppression and cruelty.

The Speaker strongly condemned the use of cluster bombs by India on the civilian population living along the Line of Control (LoC).

Asad Qaiser said the people of Pakistan and elected Parliament had expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.