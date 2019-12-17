UrduPoint.com
Speaker National Assembly, FM Discuss Appointment Of CEC, Election Commissioner Of Pakistan Members

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:16 PM

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that the issue of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan and members of the Election Commission should be resolved by the Parliament in order to uphold its supremacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that the issue of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan and members of the Election Commission should be resolved by the Parliament in order to uphold its supremacy.

He said that he would continue playing his role to attain consensus between the treasury and the opposition. He said this in a meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi here.

Development on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and situation arising in consequence of the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by the Indian Parliament came under discussion.

The Foreign Minister while appreciating the Speaker's initiative of parliamentary diplomacy said that attention of the international community had aptly been drawn towards the Kashmir issue.

He said that passage of the law by the Indian Parliament had confronted the region with new challenges.

He said that parliamentary diplomacy could play a pivotal role in unmasking the undemocratic and oppressive faade of Indian government which had deprived religious minorities of their basic human rights.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi apprised the Speaker about his discussion with opposition on the issue of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members of the Election Commission.

The Speaker informed that he would continue his efforts till consensus was achieved. They were confident that the matter would be resolved amicably.

