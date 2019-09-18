Speaker National Assembly for establishing shelter home at PIMS

(@imziishan)

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday asked the administration of federal capital and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to establish shelter home at the hospital to serve people

During meeting with the Coordinator Shelter homes (Panagahs) Rosh Dil Khan Hoti and other officials of district administration, the Speaker said that with the establishment of this shelter home, patients and attendants will get relief at hospital who visited from far-flung areas of the country.

He said that due to unavailability of this facility, patients and attendants are facing a lot of problems and expressed the hope that with the construction of shelter home, their major problem will be addressed.

The Speaker directed the ED PIMS to make sure that the building and space specified by the administration be allotted for this noble cause at the earliest. He was also asked to move summary in this regard to the competent authority.

The chair directed the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to do the needful in this regard.

The Speaker appreciated the indefatigable endeavors of Rosh Dil Khan for his services to the humanity and pledged his full support in this noble cause.

He informed the participants about the facilities provided to the people residing in the Swabi Panagah.

He said that he will continue to support this program till its proper materialization.

The meeting was held regarding the possibility of establishing Panagah at PIMS probably in the available vacant building or under construction one's for the patients and their attendants, where food and shelter would be provided to the people free of cost as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Rosh Dil Khan Hoti and the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Hamza Shafqat gave a detailed briefing pertaining to the possible options available in the PIMS.

The Speaker was also apprised about the incumbent challenges of the patients and their attendants in PIMS.