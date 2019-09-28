Speaker National Assembly forcefully advocates issue of Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser during the 4th Eurasian Speakers summit in Kazakhstan forcefully advocated the issue of Kashmiris and snubbed India on its brutalities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Speakers and parliamentarians of more than 65 countries attended the conference, said a press release issued here Saturday.

The Speaker National Assembly returned home after participation in the 4th meeting of the Speakers of Eurasian countries' Parliaments held from September 23 to 25, 2019 in Nur Sultan, the capital city of Kazakhstan. The deliberations of the summit focused on the theme of Greater Eurasia: dialogue, trust and partnership.

The objective of the Eurasian conference, an initiative of Russia, was to increase the dialogue and trust among the parliaments of Europe and Asia for greater participation and cooperation.

The Presiding Officers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments emphasized on the need for paving the way to build a shared vision and suggest way to ensure sustainable development of the Eurasian region.

During his address at the forum, the Speaker highlighted the opportunities and challenges facing the region in the context of globalization and highlighted that Pakistan's policy towards promoting regional cooperation was quite coherent.

While expressing his concern over the Indian atrocities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he urged the global community to exercise pressure on the Indian government to revoke its unilateral decision of refuting special status of the IOJ&K. He also condemned the complete clampdown in the occupied territory for almost two months and alarmed the participants that it can turn into humanitarian crisis in the region.

During his speech, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha of India, Harivansh Narayan Singh tried to disrupt the process by raising his baseless point of order but the attempt was declined by the Chair of Conference and the Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan continued to expose the real face of India before the parliaments of the world.

Alongside the participation in the conference, the Speaker National Assembly also met his counterparts from various countries including Kazakhstan, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and United States.

The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa Sentop said that Turkey will extend its all out support to Pakistan against India. He referred to the telephonic conversation between the President of Turkey and Prime Minister of Pakistan immediately after August 5 development and said that it reflected the concern of Turkey over the human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

An important highlight of his meeting with the Russian Speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin was the Russian agreement on stopping India from joining the regional conference on countering terrorism and strengthening regional connectivity. The Speaker National Assembly said that the next meeting of the Regional Forum was scheduled for next month in Istanbul and the participation of India in that conference would derail the process. They also decided to establish Joint Parliamentary Commissions to constantly cooperate with each other on issues of mutual interest.

During his meeting with Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Majlis Shura of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Speaker assured of the full cooperation to Pakistan at all regional and international forums on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. He further proposed that the Parliament of Pakistan may immediately convene a conference on Kashmir so that the exact situation in the disputed territory could be placed before the participants of friendly countries and collective strategy could be devised for countering Indian aggression. He also invited the Speaker National Assembly to lead a parliamentary delegation to Saudi Arabia during the month of November 2019 for signing MoU between the legislatures of two countries so that important issues like IOJ&K could be addressed through joint efforts.

The Speaker National Assembly also congratulated the Speaker of the Mazhilis (Parliament) of Kazakhstan, Mr. Nurlan Nigmatulin on successful hosting of the Conference and also thanked him for the hospitality. Speaker Asad Qasier lauded the idea of fostering dialogue, trust and partnership among the Eurasian Countries. He referred to the Indian aggression in the IOJ&K and said that the recent acts of violence by India in the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir had further aggravated the situation in the region.

The Kazakh Speaker emphasized on the need for resolving the outstanding issue of IOJ&K and said that the dispute required a political solution rather than war. He, therefore, stressed upon resolving the issue through peaceful means.

Asad Qaiser also said that there was a huge potential in enhancing relations, specifically in the fields of trade and investment, communication, defence and security. He said that the national carriers of the two countries should operate directly to each other's cities for improving connectivity between the two friendly countries.

Immediately after return from Kazakhstan, the Speaker Asad Qasier has directed the Chairmen of the Standing Committees on Foreign Affairs and Commerce to immediately work out a befitting plan of action for promoting ties with Kazakhstan both at government and parliamentary levels for the benefit of the people of two countries.