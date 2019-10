Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser made a telephonic contact with leader of the opposition Shabaz Sharif on Thursday and inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif and prayed for his well being

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser made a telephonic contact with leader of the opposition Shabaz Sharif on Thursday and inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif and prayed for his well being.

He assured the leader of the opposition that best medical facilities should be provided to Nawaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif apprised the Speaker about the condition of Nawaz Sharif.