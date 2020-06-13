Speaker National Assembly inquires after health of Ayaz Sadiq

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday telephoned former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and inquired after his health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday telephoned former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and inquired after his health.

The Speaker prayed for the early recovery of Ayaz Sadiq who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Ayaz Sadiq thanked the Speaker for expressing best wishes for him.