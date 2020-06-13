Speaker National Assembly Inquires After Health Of Ayaz Sadiq
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:18 AM
Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday telephoned former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and inquired after his health
The Speaker prayed for the early recovery of Ayaz Sadiq who had tested positive for coronavirus.
Ayaz Sadiq thanked the Speaker for expressing best wishes for him.