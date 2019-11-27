Speaker National Assembly, KP Chief Minister discuss development projects

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan met here on Wednesday and discussed the ongoing development projects and prevailing political and economic situation in the country.

The Speaker appreciated the performance of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed the need for unity in the country for overcoming different challenges.

The Speaker informed the Chief Minister about the Welfare Town project in Swabi.

Deserving and needy people would be provided houses in the town and foundation stone laying ceremony will be held on Thursday.