Speaker National Assembly (NA), Raja Pervez Ashraf For Strengthening Democracy, Parliamentary System

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 11:49 PM

Speaker National Assembly (NA), Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday stressed the need for strengthening the democratic, and parliamentary system of the country.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 )

In an interview with a private television channel, he said, "No country can make progress with a weak parliamentary system. All the institutions drive their powers from the Parliament." In reply to a question about judicial reforms, he said they would help enhance the efficiency of judicial working.

It was imperative to implement rule of law in the country, he added.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that security institutions are engaged in completing the census and fighting war on terrorism.

He said all the political parties should sit together to decide a time frame for the elections and added they should be held after the feasibility of funds.

To another question, Raja Ashraf said, "We have learnt a lot from past mistakes and it was the responsibility of all the political parties to work for parliament, democracy and the constitution of the country.

