Speaker National Assembly orders for observance of coronavirus SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser visited National Assembly hall on Tuesday to examine the seating arrangements for the ongoing session of the assembly.

The Speaker ordered for making new seating arrangement following the principle of social distancing in order to minimize chances of spread of coronavirus.

The Additional Secretary (legislation) apprised the Speaker that as per new seating arrangements, seats in the hall have been placed at distance of two meters.

He briefed that the visitor's galleries would remain closed during the sittings of the assembly with minimum presence of secretariat staff.

Regarding presence of media in press gallery, he was apprised that same principle had been observed while making seating arrangement for media in the press gallery and cards would be issued as per SoPs jointly developed by National Assembly and Senate Secretariats, Ministry of Information and Parliamentary Reporters Association.

It was informed that staff which tested negative for coronavirus would be deputed to perform duties in the hall during the session.

The Speaker expressed his satisfaction on the new seating arrangement, however, he directed for disinfection of assembly hall, chambers and offices on daily basis.

He also ordered for making mandatory for all to wear face masks and follow health guidelines and SoPs in order to minimize the spread of the contagious disease.