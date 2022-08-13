UrduPoint.com

Speaker National Assembly Praised For Organizing Diamond Jubilee Celebration Of 1st Constituent Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Former parliamentarians on Saturday highly praised Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf for organizing Diamond Jubilee celebration of 1st Constitute Assembly

Former and Present Parliamentarians, Renowned Politicians, leaders of Political Parties and Women Parliamentarians attended the convention here at National Assembly Hall.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf welcomed the former parliamentarians in the start of the convention at NA Hall.

Addressing the convention, senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi praised NA Speaker for organizing special celebrations and particularly inviting former parliamentarians.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made great struggle for creation of a separate homeland for the Muslim of sub-continent.

He said that today minorities and particularly Muslim were facing discrimination in India.

Former Minister Manzoor Ahmed Watoo also appreciated NA Speaker for organizing Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

He proposed that National Dialogue should be organized to discuss the issues being faced by the country.

He paid glowing tribute to political leaders particularly former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for enacting 1973 Constitution with consensus.

Praising NA Speaker, PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor said that Parliament is mother of all institutions. He said that the 1973 Constitution was unanimously enacted by former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

In his remarks, NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf highly praised Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan for making efforts in inviting all the former parliamentarians in the convention.

Addressing the convention, Zamurd Khan appreciated the efforts of National Assembly staff and officers in organizing series of events in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebration of 1st constituent Assembly in National Assembly Hall.

He said that NA Speaker have also opened the doors of the Parliament for the former lawmakers. He said that today many senior and prominent former parliamentarians were present here in the convention at NA Hall.

He said that on 10 April Constitution Golden Jubilee celebrations would also be organized.

He said that kids of Pakistan Sweet Home also participated in the Diamond Jubilee celebrations including non Muslim Pakistani, people from different walks of life, adding that "it was great pleasure for him".

He assured the formers parliamentarians to take up other of their demands with NA Speaker.

Former parliamentarian Tehmina Daultana also praised NA Speaker for organizing Diamond Jubilee Celebrations.

She said that an elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was sent home over a peculiar Iqama issue while Imran Khan who abused institutions was granted reprieve.

Former parliamentarians Sameena, Khawaja Suhail Mansoor, Mir Abdul Rauf Mengal, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi also lauded the NA speaker for organizing diamond jubilee celebrations of first Constitute Assembly.

Raja Mehtab Khan, a senior journalist also felicitated NA Speaker for giving a platform to all Pakistanis including non-Muslim Pakistanis and transgender to join conventions in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebration.

He said that a new tradition was set by NA Speaker to bring together all the present and former parliamentarians in NA Hall.

