Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announces six members as Panel of presiding officers

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday announced the names of six members as the Panel of presiding officers for the 49th session. In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday announced the Names of six members as the Panel of presiding officers for the 49th session. In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007.

The Speaker announced the names of MNAs Chaudhary Mehmood Bashir Virk, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah ,Aliya Kamran, Kishwar Zehra, Javaria Zafar Aheer and Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla.

These members shall chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.