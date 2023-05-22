Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeks report from IGP into killing of minor girl

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday sought detailed report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad into killing of seven year old girl in the areas of Nai Abadi of Bhara Kahu within seven days.

The speaker directed the IGP to submit the detailed report after thoroughly investigation into the tragic incident to the House within seven days.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, Convener Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights Mehnaz Akbar Aziz said that although the government had set up Child Rights Commission for protecting the children.

However, she said a seven year old girl was brutally killed after sexual assault in Bhara Kahu which was only five kilometers away from here.

She said despite lapse of three days, the culprit was not yet apprehended.

She urged the speaker to take notice of the issue and direct the IG for carrying out transparent investigation into the matter.