Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf felicitates national cricket team for victory over New Zealand

November 04, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, on Saturday, congratulated the national cricket team on winning a crucial match of the World Cup 2023 against New Zealand.

Pakistani batters have played well, said the NA Speaker, commending Fakhar Zaman's aggressive batting against the opponent.

Ashraf wished the national team good luck, expressing the hope that it will perform well in the upcoming match to make way to the semi-finals.

