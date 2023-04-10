Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf strongly condemn Quetta blast

Close
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani strongly condemned the Quetta blast that took place on Monday on Shahrah-e-Iqbal

In separate statements issued to the media, they conveyed their profound sympathies to the families of the victims.

Both dignitaries offered prayers for the souls of those who lost their lives and wished for the prompt recovery of the wounded.

