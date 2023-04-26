UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 08:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has pledged to write a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and other judges of the apex court to convey the sentiments of the House.

Speaking in the National Assembly while chairing the session on Wednesday, Raja Pervez Ashraf stated that he wanted to ensure that the letter was written and delivered to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and other judges of the apex court as soon as possible.

