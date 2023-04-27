Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf refers increase of gas meter rent issue to NA body

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday referred the issue of an increase in the per month rent of gas meter from Rs. 40 to Rs. 517 to the concerned committee for detailed deliberation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday referred the issue of an increase in the per month rent of gas meter from Rs. 40 to Rs. 517 to the concerned committee for detailed deliberation.

Moving the calling attention notice regarding an increase in the per month rent of the gas meter from Rs. 40 to Rs. 517, Aliya Kamran claimed that the increase had been made without the approval of the government.

She sought strict action against the concerned quarters for increasing rent without permission of the government.

After referring the issue to the NA body on Petroleum, the Speaker also asked the mover to attend the meeting.