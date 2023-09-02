Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurates provision of transportation facilities to women college

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday said that education was an essential factor for women empowerment and providing basic facilities to women would enhance their literacy rate across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday said that education was an essential factor for women empowerment and providing basic facilities to women would enhance their literacy rate across the country. He added that the provision of transportation facilities to girls students in Gujar Kahn who travel 40 km to reach the college would encourage them to complete their education.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering in connection with the provision of transport services to Government Associate College for Girls.

It is pertinent to mention here that Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf visited Government Associate College for Girls Manghot on 30th May 2023.

During the visit, the students and faculty members raised the issue of transport problems to girls students.

The Speaker, on the occasion, assured them provision of transport facilities.

The provision of these buses will resolve the traveling difficulties faced by the students coming from far-flanged areas. Now, they will be able to participate in their educational activities more enthusiastically. This facility would also encourage girls students to continue and complete their education.

The people of the area, the students and their parents have expressed their gratitude to Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf for the promotion of girls' education in Gujjar Khan and its adjacent areas for the development of the area.