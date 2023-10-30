Open Menu

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Pays Tributes To Security Forces For Conducting Successful Operation Against Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf pays tributes to security forces for conducting successful operation against terrorists

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday paid tributes to security forces for conducting successful operation against terrorists in Kharo, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday paid tributes to security forces for conducting successful operation against terrorists in Kharo, Balochistan.

He in his message issued here, paid homage to Naib Subedar, Asif Irfan and Sepoy Irfan Ali who martyred while bravely fighting against the terrorists.

He extended his condolence and sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed high ranks for martyrs.

Raja Pervez expressed resolve that the entire nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism and the forces were fully capable of dealing with terrorists.

.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU between Mi ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU between Ministry of Interior, National G ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai to host AI &amp; Web3 Festival on 11-12 Sept ..

Dubai to host AI &amp; Web3 Festival on 11-12 September

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Publishers Conference praised for advancin ..

Sharjah Publishers Conference praised for advancing global book industry

11 minutes ago
 Final round of qualifiers launched for Community C ..

Final round of qualifiers launched for Community Champion of Arab Reading Challe ..

26 minutes ago
 Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national ..

Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national cricket team

45 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab cabinet approves Rs 2076.2b budge ..

Caretaker Punjab cabinet approves Rs 2076.2b budget for another four months

46 minutes ago
Police arrested 1196 accused last week

Police arrested 1196 accused last week

46 minutes ago
 Commissioner SBA visits Jam Datar shrine

Commissioner SBA visits Jam Datar shrine

56 minutes ago
 Outstanding achievements in BDS: Dr. Anum Haroon J ..

Outstanding achievements in BDS: Dr. Anum Haroon Jadoon awarded 12 gold medals

56 minutes ago
 German inflation slows to 3.8% in October

German inflation slows to 3.8% in October

34 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives James Cleverly, discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives James Cleverly, discusses UAE-UK partnership, region ..

1 hour ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 539 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 539 points

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan