Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf pays tributes to security forces for conducting successful operation against terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday paid tributes to security forces for conducting successful operation against terrorists in Kharo, Balochistan.

He in his message issued here, paid homage to Naib Subedar, Asif Irfan and Sepoy Irfan Ali who martyred while bravely fighting against the terrorists.

He extended his condolence and sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed high ranks for martyrs.

Raja Pervez expressed resolve that the entire nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism and the forces were fully capable of dealing with terrorists.

