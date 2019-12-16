UrduPoint.com
Speaker National Assembly Remembers APS Martyrs

Speaker National Assembly remembers APS martyrs

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that 16th December, 2014 was a black day in Pakistan's history

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that 16th December, 2014 was a black day in Pakistan's history.On the eve of marking the Army Public School incident , he said in his message that that this day is unforgettable for the tragedy that befell in Pakistan and the collective pain and grief that afflicted to this nation five years ago.Recalling the scale of the tragedy, he said that killing of more than 132 children and teachers in a callous manner shook not only the entire country but the entire world.

He highlighted that "those young heroes, the children of army public school, engraved a message with their blood on our conscience to stand for a terror free and educated Pakistan". Speaker National Assembly said this in his message on 5th Remembrance of the APS tragedy.The Speaker remarked that despite passage of five years and with the presence of an unbearable pain, pride could still be seen in the eyes of bereaved families.

"These families are not alone in this pain rather the entire nation equally shares their grief. No words, no ceremony, no awards-- no amount of tears -- will ever replace their losses. The Names of so many children martyred on this date years ago have been etched in our hearts and our collective memory", he added.

He termed the loss of these innocent children a great national loss".Praising the resilience of Army Public School's students, their parents and the teachers, he stated that the whole nation is proud of their phenomenal courage when they returned to school with a new found spirit and an unflinching resolve for education.

He highlighted that history will not be able to offer such precedents of bravery. The resilience and courage of the bereaved families and students of Army Public School has reinforced the nation's resolve to root-out militancy in all forms and manifestations.

He further added that national leadership agreed on a National plan of action which provided a mandate to law enforcement forces to destroy and dismantle terror networks. However, it is the schools and colleges where we have to win the battle against militant mindset".Reflecting on the nation's response to the APS tragedy, he said "We have not and we would never forget the APS tragedy.

