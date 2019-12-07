UrduPoint.com
Speaker National Assembly Rules Out Constitutional Crises Over Matter Of Election Commission

Speaker National Assembly rules out constitutional crises over matter of Election Commission

Speaker National Assembly, Assad Qaiser Saturday ruled out any constitutional crises over Election Commission and said that we should shun differences and unite on a single platform relating to matters of national interest

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of sports Gala in Centre for Hearing and Speech at Mardan on Saturday.

He said we should ignore our difference, develop consensus and forge unity among ranks and foils for national interest.

He also ruled out occurrence of any constitutional crises over the Election Commission and said the ups and downs are part of politics. He said that supremacy of the Parliament would be held as it is his responsibility as a Speaker of National Assembly. He also announced Rs. 10 million for the Centre and upgrading of its associated school to college level.

Later, Assad Qaisar also addressed a public gathering held to welcome new party entrants in Union Council Zaida, Swabi. He said that the government has adopted a pragmatic approach to strengthen economy of Pakistan and people would soon witness and enjoy the results of the government's welfare oriented policies.

He said that uplift of merged districts is among the priorities of the government and available resources would be utilized to achieve the objective.

The Speaker said that Landikotal Road would be made an economic corridor that would create employment opportunities in the area and open new vistas of progress for the people living in merged districts.

Assad Qaisr said that accomplishments of government have also been recognized by the international rating agencies adding crises would be over soon and a new phase of progress and development would start in 2020.

People of both Pakistan and Afghanistan share similar cultural values, religion and the way of living, he said and added that we are increasing trade with Afghanistan and also want to further cement existing cordial relations with the neighboring Muslim country.

