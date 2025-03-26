Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Condoles Death Of Naveed Akbar’s Father
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the father of senior parliamentary journalist and Secretary of Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) Naveed Akbar, who is associated with Aaj News
In his condolence message, Ayaz Sadiq extended heartfelt sympathies to Naveed Akbar and his family, acknowledging that the loss of parents is an irreparable loss.
He said that the void left by the departure of parents can never truly be filled.
Sharing in the grief of Naveed Akbar and his family during this difficult time, Ayaz Sadiq prayed for the departed soul, asking Allah Almighty to grant him a high place in His mercy and to bestow patience and strength upon the bereaved family.
