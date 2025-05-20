- Home
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Felicitates Gen Asim Munir On Being Conferred Field Marshal Rank
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt congratulations to General Asim Munir on being conferred the rank of Field Marshal.
He termed this as historic reflection of General Asim Munir's outstanding leadership, professionalism, and unwavering service for defense of Pakistan.
The speaker stated that the conferment of this rank is a recognition of General Asim Munir’s strategic foresight and steadfast commitment in guiding Pakistan Armed Forces through testing times. Under his command,the Armed Forces have played a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation from internal and external threats.
Referring to the unprovoked and shameful aggression of India, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq praised the resolute and swift responses of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.
He especially lauded the Pakistan Air Force for its bravery and precision in defending national sovereignty during regional escalations.
He also paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan's security forces in the war against terrorism, highlighting their crucial role in ensuring national peace and stability. “Pakistan’s Armed Forces, under the courageous leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, continue to be a source of national pride and strength,” he said.
The speaker expressed confidence that Field Marshal General Asim Munir’s leadership as Field Marshal will further enhance the operational capabilities and strategic direction of the military. He reaffirmed the Parliament's unwavering support for the Armed Forces in their efforts to preserve Pakistan’s integrity and sovereignty.
