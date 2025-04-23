Open Menu

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Meets With Governor Of Madinah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 10:53 PM

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has reaffirmed the brotherly bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, describing the two nations as "one soul in two bodies"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has reaffirmed the brotherly bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, describing the two nations as "one soul in two bodies".

He emphasized that Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in times of need, and this unwavering support is deeply valued.

The Speaker made these remarks during a meeting with the Governor of Madinah, Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud, at the Governor’s House in Madinah.

He noted that parliamentary diplomacy plays a vital role in deepening bilateral relations and fostering mutual understanding between the two nations.

During the meeting, Ayaz Sadiq extended his heartfelt wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He highlighted the deep reverence the people of Pakistan hold for the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Ayaz Sadiq further stressed that the exchange of parliamentary delegations would contribute to strengthening ties and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing the situation in Palestine, the Speaker called for unity within the Muslim Ummah, saying that "Israel is shedding the blood of innocent and defenceless civilians in Palestine."

He urged the international community to take immediate notice of the grave human rights violations taking place there.

Governor Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud appreciated the Speaker’s sentiments and acknowledged the strong bond between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

The Governor also emphasized the need for unity among Muslim nations and underscored the importance of collective efforts to ensure peace in Palestine.

