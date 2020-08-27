UrduPoint.com
Speaker National Assembly, Saudi Envoy Discuss Ties

Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malki called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional and global developments as well as the bilateral parliamentary relations between the two countries

The speaker informed the Saudi envoy regarding the ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed upon the need for raising collective voice of the Muslim Ummah for the suppressed Kashmiri people through the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as well as the Parliamentary Union of OIC member States (PUIC).

The Saudi ambassador reaffirmed all out support of his country for socio-economic development of Pakistan.

He said that Saudi Arabia considered Pakistan as its brother and both the countries always stood with each other in difficult time.

He also agreed to suggestion of close cooperation between the parliaments of the two brotherly countries.

