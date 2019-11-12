Speaker National Assembly takes notice of locust attack

Speaker National Assembly, Assad Qaiser Tuesday took notice of the locust outbreak in the country and instructed that no stone should be left unturned to mitigate the impacts of the locust attack on crops, livelihoods of farmers and national food security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly , Assad Qaiser Tuesday took notice of the locust outbreak in the country and instructed that no stone should be left unturned to mitigate the impacts of the locust attack on crops, livelihoods of farmers and national food security.

According to the press release issued here, on the directions of the Speaker National Assembly, given on the floor of the House, the sub-committee of the Special Committee on Agricultural Products held an emergency meeting at Parliament House on to take stock of the measures to minimize the potential damage to the crops.

The matter was referred to the committee on a point of order raised by MNA Nawab Muhammad Yusuf Talpur on Monday.

The Federal Minister and Secretary for the Ministry of National Food Security and Research respectively briefed the sub-committee on the locust outbreak phenomenon, current level of efforts, availability of pesticides, funding, airplanes for aerial sprays and hurdles to holistically address the issue.

The panel was informed that no substantial crop damage had been reported by the current outbreak.

It was highlighted that the current outbreak has resurfaced after 35 years.

The Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Hashim Popalzai said that the outbreak could not be entirely eliminated; however, its intensity could be minimized through effective aerial and ground operations.

He highlighted that the federal government was working in collaboration with the provincial governments to control the locust attack.

It was highlighted that pesticides worth Rs 10 million had been purchased and arrangements with the donors had been secured to shore up the government's efforts. The Committee was briefed that the current attack of locusts was retreating to its habitats in Baluchistan.

The members of the committee appreciated the efforts of the ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) and emphatically stressed that the need for farmers and public awareness campaign to reduce the intensity of the outbreak.

The members also underlined the need for drones and artificial intelligence based technological tools for anti-locust spray.

The Secretary (MNFS&R) stressed the need for early release of assured allocations under Supplementary Grants and provision of additional budget for the next year to effectively address the locust invasion.

The members of the committee assured complete support to the Ministry of National Food Security in taking preemptive measures against locust attack.