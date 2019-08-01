Speaker National Assembly urges Opposition to brush aside personal vendetta, work for peoples welfare

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday urged Opposition parties to brush aside personal vendetta and work for welfare of common man

Expressing these views in a news channel program, he said that there was need to discharge responsibilities collectively for addressing water crisis, economic and agriculture condition.

There must be debate on national challenges and in this regard, united efforts were needed to achieve the objectives, he said.

Commenting on vote of no confidence move held today, he said it was the victory of Senate working relationship which Sadiq Sanjrani maintained throughout the year with humble attitude.

He said the people are well aware of his exquisite nature and performance as Chairman Senate. He added that the members of House had expressed full confidence over the working of Sadiq Sanjrani.

About legislation, he said fifty bills had been received so far, and all the bills were on the table of Standing Committee for necessary process of legislation.

Expressing hope, he said the next year, would be the legislation year.

To a question he said as speaker NA, I had a strong wish to make legislation for disable person and the people belonging to low segment of society.

Asad Qaiser further stated that we are planning to establish three towns for welfare of street children of the provinces including Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and for this, work on the project would be completed with the help of Pak Forces.

In replying to a question about agriculture, he said we have involved the people relating to academia, agri research sides besides the experts from agriculture sector hailing from all parts of the country. The legislation, he said would help improve the life of farmer community and agriculture sector.

To another question about Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, he said that Pakistan had organized the conference in a befitting manner.