Speaker National Assembly visits Roza e Rasool (SAW) in Medina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser along with a parliamentary delegation visited the Roza e Rasool (SAW) on Thursday and performed Nawafil in Riyadh-ul-Jannah, Masjid e Nabvi in Madina.

On this occasion, he prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and the success for freedom struggle of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, a press release said.

He also prayed for unity and progress of Muslim Ummah.

The Speaker was on a visit to Saudi Arabia on the special invitation of the Chairman of the Council of Saudi Arabia, Dr.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Shaikh and had reached Medina Munawara after completing his official engagements in Riyadh. During his stay in Riyadh, besides his meeting with King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, he also visited the Shura Council and met with the Chairman and members of the Shura Council.

The matters pertaining to further strengthening of bilateral relations, fostering of co-operation between the Parliaments of two countries, current situation in occupied Kashmir and the challenges facing by the Muslim Ummah were discussed in the meetings.