Speaker Of Russian Federation Council Arrives In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Speaker of Russian Federation Council arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Ms. Valentina Matviyenko, arrived in Pakistan on Sunday at the special invitation of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Ms. Valentina Matviyenko is leading a high-level Russian delegation, including Federation Council of the Federal Assembly members.

The delegation was warmly welcomed at Noor Khan Airbase by Senate Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan Nasar and Senator Bushra Anjum Butt.

During the visit, she and her delegation are scheduled to meet with key Pakistani leaders, including the President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the National Assembly and Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

A highlight of the visit will be Ms. Valentina Matviyenko 's address to the Senate during a special session.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the diplomatic and parliamentary ties between Pakistan and Russia.

