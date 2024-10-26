Open Menu

Speaker Of Russian Federation Council To Arrive In Pakistan On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Speaker of Russian Federation Council to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Ms. Valentina Matvienko, the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, is set to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday for an official visit.

According to a news release, the visit, scheduled from October 27 to 29, was extended by Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

This visit is expected to mark a pivotal moment in the growing diplomatic and parliamentary ties between the two nations.

Ms Matvienko's presence is anticipated to further strengthen Pakistan-Russia relations, with engagements planned at the highest levels of leadership.

During her stay, Ms Matvienko is scheduled to meet with Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, the President, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Additionally, she will address a special session of the Senate on Monday, October 28.

The high-profile meetings are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in parliamentary diplomacy, cultural exchange, and other key areas of bilateral interest.

This visit, featuring significant discussions and strategic engagements, underscores the commitment of both nations to fostering stronger relations. The importance of Ms Matvienko's visit represents a key step forward in strengthening diplomatic channels between the Russian Federation and Pakistan.

