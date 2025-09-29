Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announces six-member panel of chairpersons

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons to conduct House proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
The panel includes Ali Zahid, Abdul Qadir Patel, Sardar Nabeel Ahmed Gabol, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, and Arbab Sher Ali.
Meanwhile, the House offered Fateha for the late mother of Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Major Adnan Aslam, and others who lost their lives in accidents and floods.
The Speaker also requested prayers for the sister-in-law and mother-in-law of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, and for the late father of Salahuddin Junejo, Roshan Din Junejo.
Fateha was further offered for the victims of the Dera Ismail Khan accident, flood victims in Multan.
The prayers were led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri.
APP/zah-sra
