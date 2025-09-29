Open Menu

Speaker Of The National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Announces Six-member Panel Of Chairpersons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announces six-member panel of chairpersons

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons to conduct House proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons to conduct House proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The panel includes Ali Zahid, Abdul Qadir Patel, Sardar Nabeel Ahmed Gabol, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, and Arbab Sher Ali.

Meanwhile, the House offered Fateha for the late mother of Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Major Adnan Aslam, and others who lost their lives in accidents and floods.

The Speaker also requested prayers for the sister-in-law and mother-in-law of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, and for the late father of Salahuddin Junejo, Roshan Din Junejo.

Fateha was further offered for the victims of the Dera Ismail Khan accident, flood victims in Multan.

The prayers were led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

Body found in Lahore

Body found in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic ..

Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic investment partnerships with ..

38 minutes ago
 Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 approved, ..

Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 approved, stricter penalties fines for i ..

2 minutes ago
 Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ..

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announces six-member panel of ..

2 minutes ago
 CTO directs strict action against underage drivers

CTO directs strict action against underage drivers

2 minutes ago
 Inter-university mega sports tournament from Oct 0 ..

Inter-university mega sports tournament from Oct 01: Meena Majeed

2 minutes ago
Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open co ..

Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open court in Shujabad

13 minutes ago
 IHC directs ICT admin to consult Naanbai Associati ..

IHC directs ICT admin to consult Naanbai Association for fixing roti, naan price

13 minutes ago
 Traders offer foods to flood victims on daily basi ..

Traders offer foods to flood victims on daily basis

13 minutes ago
 Modern IT courses for Attock youth: Chairman Punja ..

Modern IT courses for Attock youth: Chairman Punjab HEC

13 minutes ago
 Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather

Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather

13 minutes ago
 Comprehensive School thrash Beaconhouse by 128 run ..

Comprehensive School thrash Beaconhouse by 128 runs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan